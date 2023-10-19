Justice Minister says reviews are complete into case of two Kerry men hanged in 1883

The Minister for Justice says reviews into the case of two Kerry men hanged in the 1800's have been completed.

In December 2021, Castleisland District Heritage Group submitted an application for posthumous Presidential pardons for two individuals.

Sylvester Poff and James Barrett were hanged in 1883, after being convicted of the murder of Thomas Browne, at his farm in Dromoultan.

The Castleisland District Heritage Group believe both men were victims of a miscarriage of justice and were wrongly convicted.

The Justice Minister provided an update recently, in response to a parliamentary question from Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin.

Helen McEntee says an internal review and independent expert review have been completed; She added the findings are under consideration and a decision on how best to proceed will be taken in due course.