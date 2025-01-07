Advertisement
Uisce Éireann appeals to Kerry people not to leave taps running to prevent pipes freezing

Jan 7, 2025 13:34 By radiokerrynews
Uisce Éireann appeals to Kerry people not to leave taps running to prevent pipes freezing
Uisce Éireann is appealing to people throughout Kerry not to leave outside taps running in a bid to prevent pipes from freezing.

Water operations lead with Uisce Éireann, Charlie O'Leary says this causes a much wider problem in the longer-term as it empties the reservoirs.

The majority of water outages around Kerry have now been resolved.

Uisce Éireann says Brosna is it’s major focus now and works are expected to be completed there before 3.30pm.

Charlie O’Leary explains the impact of running taps overnight:

Charlie O’Leary says people can wrap their outside taps in towels in a bid to prevent them from freezing.

He has this advice for people as the freezing temperatures continue:

