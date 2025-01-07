Uisce Éireann appeals to Kerry people not to leave taps running to prevent pipes freezing

Uisce Éireann is appealing to people throughout Kerry not to leave outside taps running in a bid to prevent pipes from freezing.

Water operations lead with Uisce Éireann, Charlie O'Leary says this causes a much wider problem in the longer-term as it empties the reservoirs.

The majority of water outages around Kerry have now been resolved.

Advertisement

Uisce Éireann says Brosna is it’s major focus now and works are expected to be completed there before 3.30pm.

Charlie O’Leary explains the impact of running taps overnight:

Advertisement

Charlie O’Leary says people can wrap their outside taps in towels in a bid to prevent them from freezing.

He has this advice for people as the freezing temperatures continue: