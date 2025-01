Crews from Uisce Éireann are on their way to Brosna with tractors to work to restore water supply in the area.

Some people in the area have been without water since Saturday.

Water operations lead with Uisce Éireann, Charlie O’Leary says Brosna area is their main concern now; he says water is back in nearly all other locations.

Power remains out in Brosna and pumps and water treatment plants need electricity to run.

Charlie O’Leary explains what’s happening in Brosna: