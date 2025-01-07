Status Orange warning for low temperatures and ice issued for Kerry

A Status Orange warning for low temperatures and ice has been issued for Kerry along with most of the country tonight.

It is due to come into effect at 8pm and will last until 10am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann is warning it'll be extremely cold with widespread severe frost, ice and lying snow.

The forecaster says this will lead to dangerous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot, travel disruption and delays and animal welfare issues.

The status orange warning will serve 22 counties including Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster and Connacht.

Temperatures will drop to as low as -8 in some areas tonight.