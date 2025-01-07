Advertisement
Council warns many roads are dangerous due to combination of snow and ice

Jan 7, 2025 08:34 By radiokerrynews
Council warns many roads are dangerous due to combination of snow and ice
Motorists in Kerry are advised to travel with extreme caution on all roads this morning, due to a combination of snow and ice.

 

Priority routes were treated by Kerry County Council yesterday evening at 5pm and again this morning at 5am.

Where possible, motorists are advised to remain on treated routes, and even on those routes, extreme caution is advised.

 

The council is again advising people to only travel where absolutely necessary.

As of 8am Tuesday morning, the following roads are understood to be particularly dangerous this morning: the R551 Ballyduff to Causeway road; Pope's Cross to Dillon's Cross, the N69 around Kilflynn school, and the Castleisland to Tralee road, around the Earl of Desmond Hotel.

