Kerry County Council has closed a road for 2 months.

The L-2030 Brosna Road, Castleisland, closed at 8am today, January 6th until 6pm on Friday, 28th of February 2025 (24 hour closure).

The purpose of the road closure is to facilitate the installation of a new water main.

Advertisement

Diversions will be clearly signposted and local access will be provided for emergency services and local residents

Diversions will be as follows and will be clearly signposted:

Traffic travelling from Brosna to Castleisland on the L-2030 - take a right on to the L-6528 at Laccanoneen Cross towards Knockardtry Cross.

Advertisement

Continue left on the L-6528 at Knockardtry Cross, continue right on the L-6528 at Crag East on to the junction with the L-2029 at Crag Cross.

Turn left on to the L-2029 at Crag Cross towards Castleisland.

Local traffic can divert via the L-2031 and the L-2032 to Castleisland.

Advertisement

Traffic travelling from Castleisland to Brosna: - travel on College Road on the L-2029 towards Crag Cross. Turn right at Crag Cross on to the L-6528 and continue left at Crag East towards Knockardtry Cross.

Keep right at Knockardtry Cross on the L-6528 towards Laccanoneen Cross.

Turn left at Laccanoneen Cross on to the L-2030 towards Brosna.

Advertisement

Local traffic can divert via the L-2032 and the L-2031 to Brosna.