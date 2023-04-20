Castleisland councillors to write to Uisce Éireann to request urgent water mains works

Kerry County Council will write to Uisce Éireann to ask for urgent upgrade works on water mains near Castleisland.

It follows motions from Fianna Fáil councillor, Fionnán Fitzgerald, and Independent councillor, Jackie Healy-Rae, at the recent meeting of Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD.

The councillors say urgent mains replacements are needed along the L2030, Castleisland to Brosna Road, as the continuous breaks are causing havoc in the area.

Councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald raised a motion to write to Uisce Éireann, adding that the breaks are a massive issue, especially in the Ballyplimoth area. He says the disruption caused in this particular mains is huge and effects the whole town and surrounding areas.

Cllr Fitzgerald said if similar works can be done in Farranfore for whole county, it could easily be done here for Castleisland.

He noted Kerry County Council’s response as going in the right direction but said more needs to be done and quickly.

Cllr Fitzgerald’s motion was seconded by Fine Gael councillor, Bobby O’Connell.

Meanwhile, Independent councillor, Jackie Healy-Rae, called for the urgent replacement of the same water mains and raised an issue with the council’s response.

He said while he appreciated work is being done to get it ready, the proposed works are not on any priority list , which he said, would allow councillors to lobby and get funding for such a project.

Cllr Healy-Rae said until the works are put on the Mains Rehabilitation priority list, councillors are just talking to the wall.

Executive Engineer with the council’s Water Services Department, Charlie O’Leary, replied saying the works are currently in the design process; he said there are approximately 53 stages in this process and that they’re in very serious discussions with Uisce Éireann to get the L2030, Castleisland to Brosna Road, on the priority list for works.

Mr O’Leary said there are a number of stages to the process and the council are working hard to expedite it.

Councillor Healy-Rae said while he appreciated the response, it highlighted needless bureaucracy and nonsense involved with Uisce Éireann, in trying to get projects over the line.

Cllr Healy-Rae’s motion was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor, Fionnán Fitzgerald.