Two people charged with murder of man in North Kerry

Two people have appeared in Court charged with the murder of a man in North Kerry earlier this year.

Gerard Kennelly, who was in his mid-30s, was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Monday May 27th, in Knockanure village.

Kieran Brady of Upper Athea, Limerick, who is in his mid-thirties, appeared before Judge David Waters in Listowel District Court this afternoon.

A woman in her early 20s also appeared in Listowel court this morning charged with Mr Kennelly's murder.

Detective Garda Timothy Walsh gave evidence that he arrested Kieran Brady this morning at Listowel District Court while in custody.

Garda Walsh charged him with the murder of Gerard Kennelly on May 27th in Knockanure, contrary to common law.

Mr Brady made no reply when this single charge was put to him.He was remanded in custody to appear in Tralee District Court on 6th November via video link from Mountjoy Prison.

Mr Brady already faces a charge of manslaughter in relation to the death of Mr Kennelly back in May.

This afternoon in Listowel District Court, his solicitor Pat Mann said his client was granted bail in the High Court on 11 July on the same facts, but a different charge.

He said that further down the line, his client will allege that because of interference in the system, he was unable to take up this bail.

Judge David Waters said this is a matter for a different court.Mr Mann asked if the charge already facing his client is being withdrawn, and Judge Waters said that file is not before him today.

Earlier this morning, 22-year-old Abigail Lynch, of Woodview Place, Tarbert, also appeared in court charged with Mr Kennelly's murder in May.

She was also remanded in custody, as the district court cannot grant bail on a murder charge, and her solicitor Pádraig O'Connell said there will be an application to the High Court for bail.

She will appear again in Tralee District Court next Wednesday for the book of evidenceAt the request of Mr O'Connell, Judge Waters directed that appropriate medical attention be given to his client, including matters related to her mental health.