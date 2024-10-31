Advertisement
Woman charged with murder of man in Knockanure

Oct 31, 2024 11:03 By radiokerrynews
Pictured: Abigail Lynch
A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Listowel District Court charged with the murder of a man in Knockanure in May.

Abigail Lynch of 47 Woodview Place, Tarbert, faces one single charge; that she murdered Gerard Kennelly in Knockanure on 27th May contrary to common law.

Detective Sergeant Tommy Griffin of Listowel garda station gave evidence that Ms Lynch was arrested at 3:32 yesterday afternoon and brought to Listowel garda station, where she was charged at 5:06pm.

Judge David Waters remanded her in custody, as bail cannot be granted in the district court on a murder charge, to appear in Tralee District Court next Wednesday via video link.

Ms Lynch's solicitor, Pádraig O'Connell, told the court there will be an application for bail in the High Court

Following a request by Mr O'Connell, Judge Waters directed that appropriate medical attention be given to Ms Lynch, including matters relating to mental health.

A man, aged in his 30s, is also due to appear before Listowel District Court today in relation to the investigation into Gerard Kennelly's murder.

