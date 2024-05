The man who died following an alleged fatal assault in North Kerry will be laid to rest today.

Gerard Kennelly, who was from Knockanure, was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Monday morning in the village.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Mr Kennelly’s funeral Mass will take place in the Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure at 11.15am, and he’ll be laid to rest afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.