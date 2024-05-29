Gerard Kennelly, Gortdromagowna, Knockanure. Tragically, on May 27th, 2024. Gerard will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken family, his mother Sheila, father Jerry and his partner Anne, daughter Miya, brothers Thomas and John, sisters Mairead and Julie, uncles Paddy and Tom, aunts Marguerite, Kathleen and Joan, brothers-in-law Ger and Shane, sister-in-law Gina, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Thursday evening, May 30th, from 5.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure, on Friday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Gerard being celebrated at 11.30 am, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.
