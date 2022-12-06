Tralee man to receive Water Safety award at online ceremony tonight

A Tralee man who saved the life of a teenage girl last summer, will be honoured for his bravery at an online ceremony later this evening.

John Timlin will be among four women and 14 men to be honoured at the Water Safety Ireland National Awards Ceremony.

Between them they saved 15 people from drowning in different parts of Ireland during the year.

Advertisement

Last August, John rescued a girl from the water, after she got caught in a rip current at Fermoyle strand, Castlegregory.

He told Radio Kerry News he was delighted to be able to put his water safety training to good use:

Advertisement

John Timlin runs the surfing tours company Brandon Adventures in West Kerry.

The awards will be presented by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.