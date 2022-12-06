Advertisement
Tralee man to receive Water Safety award at online ceremony tonight

Dec 6, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
A Tralee man who saved the life of a teenage girl last summer, will be honoured for his bravery at an online ceremony later this evening.

John Timlin will be among four women and 14 men to be honoured at the Water Safety Ireland National Awards Ceremony.

Between them they saved 15 people from drowning in different parts of Ireland during the year.

Last August, John rescued a girl from the water, after she got caught in a rip current at Fermoyle strand, Castlegregory.

He told Radio Kerry News he was delighted to be able to put his water safety training to good use:

John Timlin runs the surfing tours company Brandon Adventures in West Kerry.

The awards will be presented by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

