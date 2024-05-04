Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

May 4, 2024 10:02 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
U14 Boy’s Premier
Killarney Athletic 2-2 Ballyhar
Goals for Ballyhar -Alex Finn and Ryan Vickers

U16 Boy’s Division 1
Top 4 :
Listowel A 1-7 Killarney Celtic A
Killarney Celtic were crowned U16 Division 1 Champions with that win

Killarney Celtic Goal scorers:
Cillian Coffey x 3
Pa O’Brien
Ignacy Truchan
Luca Mosca
Kiernan Kelly

Today:

GIRLS

U14 Girls Premier
Dingle v Park 12.45pm
MEK v Listowel 11am

U15 Girls Premier
Mastergeeha v Killarney Athletic 10am

BOYS

U13 John-Joe Naughton Cup Q/Finals
Killorglin A v Park 10.30am

U13 Boy’s Premier

Killarney Athletic A v MEK A 12pm
Listowel A v Inter Kenmare A 11.30am

U13 Boy’s Div 2 North

Top
Dingle v Fenit B 11am
Bottom
Park C v Castleisland C 2pm

U15 Healy Family Shield S/Finals
Listowel A v Park C 4pm

U16 Boy’s Tucker Kelly Shield S/Final

Ballyhar A v Mastergeeha B 11am

U16 Boy’s Division 1
Top 4 :
Mastergeeha C v Park A 11.30am

