Dublin stages a major European club football final tonight.

Bayer Leverkusen of Germany play Italian side Atalanta in the Europa League decider at Lansdowne Road.

Kick off is at 8pm.

Around 20 thousand fans from both clubs and another 10 thousand neutral supporters are expected in the capital from abroad.

Leverkusen are managed by Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso who led them to their first Bundesliga. Alonso is preparing for every eventuality, including penalties.

Mauricio Pochettino (pr: Pot-chet-een-o) has left Chelsea by mutual agreement after only one season in charge.

The Argentine guided the London club to sixth in the Premier League season just gone.