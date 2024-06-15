Advertisement
Kerry V Louth Preview

Jun 15, 2024 17:21 By radiokerrysport
Kerry V Louth Preview
Kerry GAA Manager Jack O'Connor. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry travel to Portlaoise to take on Louth in Round 3 of Group 4 of the All-Ireland series this Sunday.

The Green and Gold are two wins from two so far in this round-robin, defeating Monaghan and Meath with relative ease.

Louth are also undefeated, thumping Meath and securing a draw against Monaghan in Round 2.

A win or a draw for the Kingdom will see them top Group 4 and straight into an All-Ireland quarter-final.

Throw-in at O'Moore Park is at 3pm.

Ambrose O'Donovan, former Kerry captain

Billy O'Shea, former Kerry player

