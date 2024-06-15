Advertisement
Minister for Education welcomes scholarships to mark Muckross House anniversary

Jun 15, 2024 17:51 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Education welcomes scholarships to mark Muckross House anniversary
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
Minister for Education and Kerry TD has welcomed new scholarships to mark the 60th anniversary of Muckross House.

 

The house opened for the first time to visitors on June 14 1964.

Minister Norma Foley has welcomed the decision of the National Parks & Wildlife Service to launch two annual scholarships to mark the occasion.

 

The two scholarships will be awarded to third level students with a focus on the nature, ecology, biodiversity or heritage status relating to Muckross House or Killarney National Park.

