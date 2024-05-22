Cork Kerry Community Healthcare confirms lookback review into North Kerry CAMHS not yet completed

A lookback review into North Kerry CAMHS has not yet been completed.

That’s according to a statement released to Radio Kerry from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

In January, Minister of State for Mental Health, Mary Butler said she expected the lookback review to be completed and in front of her by the end of March.

Two years ago, the independent Maskey report, commissioned by the HSE, found that 46 children who attended South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services between 2016 and 2020, had suffered significant harm as a result of their care.

A further 240 South Kerry CAMHS patients were put at risk of harm.

A look-back review into the care of children and young people at North Kerry CAMHS is underway, after a random audit of 50 files found 16 raised potential concerns about treatment.

This review was expected to be completed in March, however, it has not yet finished.

In response to a query from Radio Kerry, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said the timelines are not within their control, as this is a robust independent review process, involving a team of specialised CAMHS consultants, external to North Kerry CAMHS.

The statement added that the limited availability of such independent CAMHS experts has delayed progress to date.

It adds it wishes to express regret to the families and young people affected that the process is taking longer than initially hoped; and they are assured the review of each file is receiving the expert input needed.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says it will be in further direct contact with families to advise of estimated timelines for this phase of the review as soon as it is possibly available.

It adds that after each file is reviewed, contact is made with the young person; and where necessary open disclosure meetings take place.

The Kerry CAMHS information line remains open on 1800 742 800, from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.