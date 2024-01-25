The Minister of State for Mental Health says she expects the lookback review into North Kerry CAMHS to be completed and in front of her by the end of March.

Minister Mary Butler gave an update on the review in response to Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly in the Dáil this week.

Minister Butler added that she expects more children to become eligible for the state’s compensation scheme, once the review is completed.

Two years ago, the independent Maskey report, commissioned by the HSE, found that 46 children who attended South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services between 2016 and 2020, had suffered significant harm as a result of their care.

A further 240 South Kerry CAMHS patients were put at risk of harm.

A state compensation scheme was introduced for young people who received inappropriate treatment while attending South Kerry CAMHS between 2016 and 2021, and who were identified in the Maskey report.

A look-back review into the care of children and young people at North Kerry CAMHS is now underway, after a random audit of 50 files found 16 raised potential concerns about treatment.

Speaking in the Dáil, Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler says she now expects to have this review by the end of the first quarter of this year.

She said while the terms of reference for the state’s compensation scheme are not likely to change, she expects more children in North Kerry to become eligible for it, once this review is complete.