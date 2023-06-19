Independent chair appointment to North Kerry CAMHS lookback review

The HSE has appointed an independent chair for a lookback review at North Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

This review was announced earlier in the year, after 16 files from a random audit of 50 in North Kerry CAMHS raised potential concerns about treatment, including prescribing practices and the professional practice of a clinician, who’s not working at this time.

That random audit followed the publication of the Maskey Report into South Kerry CAMHS, which found significant harm was caused to 46 children due to inappropriate medication being prescribed by a junior doctor.

Early this year, the HSE confirmed it would commission an independent review at North Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, following a random file audit.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has today confirmed Dr Colette Halpin, a consultant CAMHS psychiatrist, is leading this lookback review into the care of children and young people at North Kerry CAMHS.

She’ll be supported by a team of CAMHS consultants from across the country.

The first phase will review all files open in North Kerry on November 21st 2022 - approximately 300.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has written to young people and their families, under North Kerry CAMHS care on that date, to notify them that their file will be reviewed over the next few months; the aim is for the review to be completed by the end of the year.

It notes any young person that needs further support, will be offered and provided with it as quickly as possible.

It adds it deeply and sincerely regrets the understandable worry this may cause, adding it’s committed to keeping young people and their families informed about the review, and answering questions.

Information and updates will be posted on hse.ie/northkerrycamhsreview, and the Kerry CAMHS information line remains open on 1800-742-800, from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.