Taxi damaged as stones thrown at it in Killarney as it was transporting people to hospital

A taxi, which was transporting people to hospital, was damaged after stones were thrown at it in Killarney.

This incident occurred in the Ballyspillane area at the weekend and the vehicle’s windscreen was cracked.

Independent councillor for the Killarney MD, Maura Healy-Rae says this type of behaviour it’s an ongoing issue there, but adds it’s not reflective of the wider community in the area.

Cllr Healy-Rae is appealing for those involved to stop engaging in this behaviour before someone is seriously hurt.