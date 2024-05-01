Advertisement
News

Taxi damaged as stones thrown at it in Killarney as it was transporting people to hospital

May 1, 2024 17:38 By radiokerrynews
Taxi damaged as stones thrown at it in Killarney as it was transporting people to hospital
Share this article

A taxi, which was transporting people to hospital, was damaged after stones were thrown at it in Killarney.

This incident occurred in the Ballyspillane area at the weekend and the vehicle’s windscreen was cracked.

Independent councillor for the Killarney MD, Maura Healy-Rae says this type of behaviour it’s an ongoing issue there, but adds it’s not reflective of the wider community in the area.

Advertisement

Cllr Healy-Rae is appealing for those involved to stop engaging in this behaviour before someone is seriously hurt.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Gardaí urge victims of stalking to come forward and report it
Advertisement
Gardaí announce new static speed camera locations including N69 and N22
Gardaí seek public's help in tracking down vehicle believed to be connected to spate of burglaries in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Gardaí urge victims of stalking to come forward and report it
Gardaí announce new static speed camera locations including N69 and N22
An Post "aware of Tralee development needs" as Dáil hears plea for courthouse expansion
Gardaí seek public's help in tracking down vehicle believed to be connected to spate of burglaries in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus