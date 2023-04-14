Egg throwing incidents in Killarney putting motorists at risk

A woman, whose car was pelted while driving in Killarney, says motorists' safety in the area is being regularly put at risk.

On Wednesday night, Julett Culloty from Kilcummin, was driving on the Park Road when an egg was thrown, from the direction of the Ballyspillane estate, at her car.

In the shock, Ms Culloty swerved and she said it was fortunate there was no car in the opposite direction otherwise there would have been a crash.

Advertisement

Julett Culloty posted about her experience on social media and she received reports of 17 similar incidents in the same area in recent days.

She said the troublemakers are throwing eggs and spots from a tree-covered area so they can't be identified.

She said councillors have indicated that the trees may be cut but Julett Culloty says the issue isn't the trees, but the behaviour of the troublemakers, suspected to be children.