Advertisement
News

Gardaí announce new static speed camera locations including N69 and N22

May 1, 2024 17:38 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí announce new static speed camera locations including N69 and N22
Share this article

Gardaí have announced nine new locations for speed cameras, which include the N69 and N22 roads.

The static cameras are to be operational from the end of the year, and will cost just under 2 point 5 million euro.

Two are to be installed along routes regularly used by drivers from the county.

Advertisement

These include along the N69 coast road, with the camera to be located East of Askeaton; while the other is to be located along the main N22 Kerry to Cork road, east of Lissarda.

The remaining static cameras will be installed in Galway, Waterford, Wicklow, Donegal, Carlow and Mayo.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Gardaí urge victims of stalking to come forward and report it
Advertisement
Taxi damaged as stones thrown at it in Killarney as it was transporting people to hospital
Gardaí seek public's help in tracking down vehicle believed to be connected to spate of burglaries in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Gardaí urge victims of stalking to come forward and report it
Taxi damaged as stones thrown at it in Killarney as it was transporting people to hospital
An Post "aware of Tralee development needs" as Dáil hears plea for courthouse expansion
Gardaí seek public's help in tracking down vehicle believed to be connected to spate of burglaries in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus