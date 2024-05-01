Gardaí announce new static speed camera locations including N69 and N22

Gardaí have announced nine new locations for speed cameras, which include the N69 and N22 roads.

The static cameras are to be operational from the end of the year, and will cost just under 2 point 5 million euro.

Two are to be installed along routes regularly used by drivers from the county.

These include along the N69 coast road, with the camera to be located East of Askeaton; while the other is to be located along the main N22 Kerry to Cork road, east of Lissarda.

The remaining static cameras will be installed in Galway, Waterford, Wicklow, Donegal, Carlow and Mayo.