Kerry Gardaí urge victims of stalking to come forward and report it

If you are being stalked or receiving unwanted attention from another person which makes you uncomfortable, the Gardaí will take your complaint seriously.

That's the message from the Gardaí in Kerry this week, reacting to the widespread debate around stalking, following the massive success of the Netflix TV series 'Baby Reindeer'.

Sgt Lynda Brosnan from Tralee Gardaí says that while she's come across quite a few complaints of stalking over the years, the laws surrounding this kind of offence have only been strengthened in recent months.

She urged anyone who's the victim of this kind of behaviour, whether online or in person, to come forward and report it to Gardaí, who have dedicated members to deal with such complaints.

Sgt Brosnan says the success of the TV show will likely encourage victims to seek the help they need - but they must do it as soon as possible: