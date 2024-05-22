Gleeson Names Squad Of 26 For Sweden Matches

Republic of Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson has named a squad of 26 for the upcoming double header of European Championship qualifiers against Sweden.

19 year old Cork City midfielder Eva Mangan receives her first call up, but Niamh Fahey and Heather Payne miss out because of injuries.

Advertisement

The Girls in Green welcome the Swedes to the Aviva Stadium on Friday May 31st, before travelling to Stockholm for the return game the following Tuesday.

Advertisement

Gleeson says Eva Mangan has earned the call up…