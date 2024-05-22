Advertisement
Gleeson Names Squad Of 26 For Sweden Matches

May 22, 2024 13:39 By brendan
Republic of Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson has named a squad of 26 for the upcoming double header of European Championship qualifiers against Sweden.

 

19 year old Cork City midfielder Eva Mangan receives her first call up, but Niamh Fahey and Heather Payne miss out because of injuries.

The Girls in Green welcome the Swedes to the Aviva Stadium on Friday May 31st, before travelling to Stockholm for the return game the following Tuesday.

 

Gleeson says Eva Mangan has earned the call up…

