Kerry Rose Emer looking forward to fulfilling her childhood dream

May 22, 2024 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Rose Emer looking forward to fulfilling her childhood dream
Newly-crowned Kerry Rose Emer Dineen says she'll be fulfilling a childhood ambition later this summer, when she represents her county in the international Rose of Tralee festival.

The 23-year-old from Castlegregory, who works as a paediatric radiographer at Temple Street hospital, was crowned the 2024 Kerry Rose at a function at the Killarney Heights Hotel at the weekend, fending off competition from 14 other contestants.

After a hectic weekend of events which included a visit to the Tralee Food Festival, she was straight back to work in Dublin, where her colleagues continued to celebrate with her.

Emer says that like many other little girls growing up in Kerry, she often dreamed about one day becoming a Rose herself:

