Gardaí are warning motorists to avoid the main Tralee to Castlemaine road.

It's after a two-car collision on the N70 at Ballygamboon, about 3km from Castlemaine on the Tralee side.

Gardaí, the fire brigade and ambulance service are present at the scene.

It's not believed the road will be closed for a long time, but there will be significant delays and motorists should use alternative routes.

Gardaí say there's no further information available at this time.