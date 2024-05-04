Kerry jockey set to land his first Jockeys Championship title

Kerry’s Jack Kennedy is set to land his first Jockeys Championship title this afternoon as the jumps season concludes at Punchestown.

The Grade One Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle is the feature at the venue.

Willie Mullins became Ireland’s most successful trainer of all time last evening.

Ballyburn’s victory in the Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown brought his tally of winners to 4,378.

That was his second Grade One winner of the day, after State Man was an odds-on winner of the Champion Hurdle.

Today is 2000 Guineas day at Newmarket, with the first classic of the year off at 25-to-4.