Advertisement
Sport

Kerry jockey set to land his first Jockeys Championship title

May 4, 2024 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Kerry jockey set to land his first Jockeys Championship title
Share this article

Kerry’s Jack Kennedy is set to land his first Jockeys Championship title this afternoon as the jumps season concludes at Punchestown.

The Grade One Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle is the feature at the venue.

Willie Mullins became Ireland’s most successful trainer of all time last evening.

Advertisement

Ballyburn’s victory in the Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown brought his tally of winners to 4,378.

That was his second Grade One winner of the day, after State Man was an odds-on winner of the Champion Hurdle.

Today is 2000 Guineas day at Newmarket, with the first classic of the year off at 25-to-4.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry 2nds away to Nenagh at midday
Advertisement
Kerry today contest Ladies All Ireland U14 Football Platinum Series
Ireland to play Scotland for place at T20 World Cup finals
Advertisement

Recommended

Feile na Bealtaine 2024 taking place in Dingle
Marie Keating Foundation mobile unit to visit Killorglin
Kerry against Laois in Joe McDonagh Cup today
Defeat for Kerry FC; Kingdom underage sides play today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus