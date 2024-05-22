Advertisement
News

23 on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today

May 22, 2024 13:44 By radiokerrynews
23 on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
Trolleys in a hospital corridor
Share this article

23 are on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today.

That's according to today's Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Trolley Watch figures.

Nationally, 512 patients have been admitted into hospitals for treatment but are being treated on trolleys, chairs or in other spaces today, because there is no bed to accommodate them.

Advertisement

The nursing union says "the number of patients admitted to hospital without a bed this week is 'out of control', claiming "this type of overcrowding is not normal for the month of May".

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Motorists asked to avoid Tralee to Castlemaine road after collision
Advertisement
Two Kerry hospitality businesses attend leading corporate events expo in Germany
Minister for Education announces funding for Kerry schools
Advertisement

Recommended

Motorists asked to avoid Tralee to Castlemaine road after collision
Two Kerry hospitality businesses attend leading corporate events expo in Germany
Minister for Education announces funding for Kerry schools
McKenna Targetted By Chelsea And Brighton
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus