23 on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today

23 are on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today.

That's according to today's Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Trolley Watch figures.

Nationally, 512 patients have been admitted into hospitals for treatment but are being treated on trolleys, chairs or in other spaces today, because there is no bed to accommodate them.

Advertisement

The nursing union says "the number of patients admitted to hospital without a bed this week is 'out of control', claiming "this type of overcrowding is not normal for the month of May".