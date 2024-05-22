Minister for Education announces funding for Kerry schools

The Minister for Education has announced funding for new classrooms and facilities Kerry.

Killocrim National School in Listowel and Castlegregory National School are to benefit from the funding.

Killocrim National School has received initial project approval for three special education teaching rooms, a new special education classroom and a staff room.

Castlegregory National School got approval to proceed to tender for a new mainstream classroom with an ensuite bathroom and a new staffroom, along with reconfiguration works.