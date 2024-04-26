Initial project approval has been granted for four multi-million euro secondary school extensions in Kerry.

Minister for Education and Kerry T.D. Norma Foley made the announcement today.

The four schools to benefit are Coláiste na Sceilge in Caherciveen, Castleisland Community College, Causeway Comprehensive School and Meanscoil Nua an Leith Triuigh in Castlegregory.

The Department of Education is using modular builds for all four extensions, which it says allows for faster construction, less disruption to pupils and will also have a 60-year lifespan.

Coláiste na Sceilge in Caherciveen is to get four new mainstream classrooms and two special educational needs classrooms .

It is planned Meanscoil Nua an Leith Triuigh will get a new mainstream classroom, a new art room,and a special education teaching room.

An existing room will be revamped to provide for special needs education.

Two new mainstream classrooms will be built in Castleisland Community College.

And finally, Causeway Comprehensive School is to get a new mainstream classroom and a new special educational needs classroom.

Minister Foley says she is looking "forward to seeing them progressing in a timely fashion”.