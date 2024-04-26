Advertisement
News

Initial approval granted for four multi-million euro school extensions in Kerry

Apr 26, 2024 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Initial approval granted for four multi-million euro school extensions in Kerry
Share this article

Initial project approval has been granted for four multi-million euro secondary school extensions in Kerry.

Minister for Education and Kerry T.D. Norma Foley made the announcement today.

The four schools to benefit are Coláiste na Sceilge in Caherciveen, Castleisland Community College, Causeway Comprehensive School and Meanscoil Nua an Leith Triuigh in Castlegregory.

Advertisement

The Department of Education is using modular builds for all four extensions, which it says allows for faster construction, less disruption to pupils and will also have a 60-year lifespan.

Coláiste na Sceilge in Caherciveen is to get four new mainstream classrooms and two special educational needs classrooms .

It is planned Meanscoil Nua an Leith Triuigh will get a new mainstream classroom, a new art room,and a special education teaching room.

Advertisement

An existing room will be revamped to provide for special needs education.

Two new mainstream classrooms will be built in Castleisland Community College.

And finally, Causeway Comprehensive School is to get a new mainstream classroom and a new special educational needs classroom.

Advertisement

Minister Foley says she is looking "forward to seeing them progressing in a timely fashion”.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sinn Féin candidate wants proposed Minor Injuries Clinic in Tralee
Advertisement
Labour's Niamh Hourigan calls for decisive action on housing at EU level
Two people airlifted to CUH following serious crash in mid Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Tik Talk - Sport
Podcast

Tik Talk - Sport

Apr 26, 2024 17:52
Two people airlifted to CUH following serious crash in mid Kerry
Labour's Niamh Hourigan calls for decisive action on housing at EU level
Sinn Féin candidate wants proposed Minor Injuries Clinic in Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus