Minister for Education says her department’s doing everything it can to address teacher shortages

The Minister for Education says her department is doing everything it can to address teacher shortages.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says she doesn’t under-estimate the challenges some schools are facing in recruiting teachers.

She says the Department of Education has been proactive and flexible in the measures they’ve introduced to support schools.

Minister Norma Foley says there has never been so many teachers in the system as there currently is.

She outlines what measures her department took to ease the burden on schools and principals:

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Norma Foley is congratulating students who received their Leaving Certificate and Leaving Cert Applied results.

She says it’s a milestone day for students, their families and teachers.

These students from Castleisland Community College describe how it felt to collect their results early this morning:

