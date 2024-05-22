Two Kerry hospitality businesses were among the Irish delegation to attend a leading global expo for corporate events.

35 tourism companies specialising in business events from around the island of Ireland attended IMEX Frankfurt in Germany.

The Europe Hotel & Resort and Killarney Convention Centre were on the ‘Meet in Ireland’ stand to showcase Ireland as a world-class business events destination.

The Expo was attended by thousands of buyers who organise international meetings and incentive travel every year.