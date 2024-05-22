Advertisement
Two Kerry hospitality businesses attend leading corporate events expo in Germany

May 22, 2024 13:57 By radiokerrynews
‘Meet in Ireland' - IMEX Frankfurt 2024 - Tourism Ireland – Fáilte Ireland - Tourism Northern Ireland - ‘Meet in Ireland’ - Business events destinations PIC SHOWS: Robyn Davis, RCD Events Worldwide; David Cronin, The Europe Hotel & Resort; and David Boyce, Tourism Ireland, on the Meet in Ireland stand at IMEX
Two Kerry hospitality businesses were among the Irish delegation to attend a leading global expo for corporate events.

35 tourism companies specialising in business events from around the island of Ireland attended IMEX Frankfurt in Germany.

The Europe Hotel & Resort and Killarney Convention Centre were on the ‘Meet in Ireland’ stand to showcase Ireland as a world-class business events destination.

The Expo was attended by thousands of buyers who organise international meetings and incentive travel every year.

