Kerry business exhibiting at Germany’s leading travel trade fair

Mar 8, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry business exhibiting at Germany's leading travel trade fair
Laoise Coakley, Tourism Ireland (left); and Niamh O’Neill, O’Donoghue Ring Collection, on day one of ITB Berlin. Pic – Tourism Ireland
A Kerry business is taking part in the Germany’s leading travel trade fair.

Tourism Ireland is hosting local Irish businesses at the ITB in Berlin.

21 tourism companies from Ireland are attending, including the O’Donoghue Ring Collection.

Over the coming days, around 600 commercial meetings will be conducted on the Ireland stand, which will deliver overseas tourism business for Ireland worth millions of euro in 2024 and beyond.

ITB is a B2B event which attracts leading tour operators, travel agents, airlines, travel media and influencers from Germany and from all over the world.

 

