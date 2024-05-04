Advertisement
Sport

Defeat for Kerry FC; Kingdom underage sides play today

May 4, 2024 10:02 By radiokerrysport
Defeat for Kerry FC; Kingdom underage sides play today
Share this article

Kerry FC went down to Cork in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom lost 1-0.

Evan McLoughlin's 10th minute penalty was the difference on the scoreboard at a sell-out Mounthawk Park.

Advertisement

Cork stay seven points clear at the top.

Finn Harps and UCD were both 1-nil winners at home to Treaty United and Longford Town respectively.

Cobh were 2-1 winners at home to Bray.

Advertisement

While Athlone Town salvaged a 2-2 draw away to Wexford.

Shelbourne remain top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this morning.

However, Damien Duff’s side were held to a goalless draw away to bottom club Dundalk.

Advertisement

Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers drew 1-apiece in the big Dublin derby at Dalymount.

There was another goalless draw at Eamonn Deacy Park, where Galway United were up against Derry City.

Ruairi Keating’s first goal in nine games saw St. Pat’s beat Drogheda 1-nil.

Advertisement

And Waterford came away from Sligo with a 1-nil victory.

Today:

EA SPORTS LOI UNDERAGE ACADEMY

Advertisement

Women’s U17s; Kerry FC home to Wexford @ 2

Men’s U15s; Kerry FC away to Cork City @ 1

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry 2nds away to Nenagh at midday
Advertisement
Kerry today contest Ladies All Ireland U14 Football Platinum Series
Kerry jockey set to land his first Jockeys Championship title
Advertisement

Recommended

Feile na Bealtaine 2024 taking place in Dingle
Marie Keating Foundation mobile unit to visit Killorglin
Kerry jockey set to land his first Jockeys Championship title
Kerry against Laois in Joe McDonagh Cup today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus