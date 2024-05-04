Defeat for Kerry FC; Kingdom underage sides play today

Kerry FC went down to Cork in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom lost 1-0.

Evan McLoughlin's 10th minute penalty was the difference on the scoreboard at a sell-out Mounthawk Park.

Cork stay seven points clear at the top.

Finn Harps and UCD were both 1-nil winners at home to Treaty United and Longford Town respectively.

Cobh were 2-1 winners at home to Bray.

While Athlone Town salvaged a 2-2 draw away to Wexford.

Shelbourne remain top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this morning.

However, Damien Duff’s side were held to a goalless draw away to bottom club Dundalk.

Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers drew 1-apiece in the big Dublin derby at Dalymount.

There was another goalless draw at Eamonn Deacy Park, where Galway United were up against Derry City.

Ruairi Keating’s first goal in nine games saw St. Pat’s beat Drogheda 1-nil.

And Waterford came away from Sligo with a 1-nil victory.

Today:

EA SPORTS LOI UNDERAGE ACADEMY

Women’s U17s; Kerry FC home to Wexford @ 2

Men’s U15s; Kerry FC away to Cork City @ 1