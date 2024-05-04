Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union SHL
Division 1
Crotta O'Neill's 0-25 St Brendan's 0-18
Kilmoyley G.A.A. 0-27 Dr. Crokes 0-11
Abbeydorney 1-14 Ballyduff 0-15
Causeway 3-19 Tralee Parnells 0-10
Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Kilmoyley G.A.A. 6 5 0 1 148 89 59 10
Crotta O`Neill's 6 5 0 1 135 93 42 10
Abbeydorney 6 4 0 2 124 85 39 8
Ballyduff 7 4 0 3 149 117 32 8
Causeway 6 4 0 2 97 84 13 8
Lixnaw 5 3 0 2 87 89 -2 6
St Brendan's 7 3 0 4 146 122 24 6
Ballyheigue 5 1 1 3 68 69 -1 3
Tralee Parnells 7 1 1 5 86 166 -80 3
Dr. Crokes 7 0 0 7 67 193 -126 0
County Under 15 hurling league
Crotta O’Neill’s 2 - 16 Ballyduff 0 - 7
Kilmoyley 4 - 19 Causeway 1 - 16
Credit Union SFL
Division 1
Rathmore 2-10 Killarney Legion 0-12
Division 3
Ballydonoghue 2-13 Knocknagoshel 0-17
Cordal 2-10 Firies 0-15
Division 4
Beale 2-9 Waterville Frank Caseys 0-12
Division 6A
Kilcummin 6-11 Keel 0-10
Kerins O'Rahilly's 3-12 Killarney Legion 2-9
An Ghaeltacht 1-17 Castleisland Desmonds 1-7
Division 6B
Dr. Crokes 1-13 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-11
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 5 5 0 0 96 42 54 10
Rathmore 6 5 0 1 96 75 21 10
Laune Rangers 5 5 0 0 81 61 20 10
Ballymacelligott 5 3 1 1 73 58 15 7
Kilcummin 5 3 1 1 61 54 7 7
Killarney Legion 6 2 1 3 80 78 2 5
Glenflesk 5 2 1 2 81 80 1 5
Spa 5 1 1 3 67 75 -8 3
Milltown/Castlemaine 5 1 1 3 56 65 -9 3
An Ghaeltacht 5 1 0 4 54 76 -22 2
Kerins O`Rahilly's 5 0 0 5 59 84 -25 0
Dingle 5 0 0 5 43 99 -56 0
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Firies 6 5 0 1 90 75 15 10
Churchill 5 4 1 0 69 48 21 9
Ballydonoghue 6 3 2 1 79 72 7 8
Reenard 5 3 0 2 67 59 8 6
Keel 5 2 1 2 72 55 17 5
Tarbert 5 2 1 2 80 74 6 5
Cordal 6 2 1 3 76 83 -7 5
Listry 5 1 2 2 45 54 -9 4
Knocknagoshel 6 2 0 4 76 93 -17 4
St Mary's 5 1 1 3 60 65 -5 3
Currow 5 1 1 3 71 92 -21 3
Annascaul 5 1 0 4 57 72 -15 2
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
St Senan's 5 5 0 0 94 72 22 10
Castlegregory GAA Club 5 3 1 1 86 61 25 7
Beale 6 3 1 2 74 66 8 7
Waterville 6 2 2 2 86 72 14 6
Brosna 5 2 2 1 65 60 5 6
Skelligs Rangers 5 3 0 2 58 59 -1 6
Moyvane 5 2 1 2 72 68 4 5
Ballyduff 5 2 0 3 71 86 -15 4
St Michael's-Foilmore 5 1 2 2 57 57 0 4
Lispole 5 0 3 2 67 76 -9 3
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 5 1 0 4 73 88 -15 2
Cromane 5 1 0 4 59 97 -38 2
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Fossa (B Team) 5 5 0 0 101 53 48 10
Kerins O`Rahilly's (B Team) 6 4 0 2 117 80 37 8
Ballylongford 5 4 0 1 89 59 30 8
Killarney Legion (B Team) 6 3 1 2 97 83 14 7
An Ghaeltacht (B Team) 6 3 0 3 108 82 26 6
Keel (B Team) 6 1 1 4 62 109 -47 3
Kilcummin (B Team) 5 1 0 4 92 102 -10 2
Desmonds (B Team) 5 0 0 5 32 130 -98 0
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Beaufort (B Team) 5 3 1 1 69 58 11 7
Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 6 3 0 3 106 85 21 6
Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 5 2 2 1 60 60 0 6
Ballymacelligott (B Team) 5 3 0 2 82 99 -17 6
Dr. Crokes (C Team) 5 2 0 3 80 63 17 4
Spa (B Team) 5 2 0 3 75 81 -6 4
St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 5 2 0 3 77 102 -25 4
John Mitchels (B Team) 4 1 1 2 56 57 -1 3
Kerry LGFA U14 County League
Dr Crokes 4-02 -v- Rathmore 5-12
Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Beale 3-15 -v- MKL Gaels B 1-02
Beaufort 4-09 -v- Cromane 3-08
Listowel Emmets 3-11 -v- John Mitchels 1-08
ISG 0-08 -v- Laune Rangers 5-23
Spa 1-03 -v- Firies 3-12
Kilcummin 3-06 -v- Glenflesk 2-14
Central Region U17 Football
Division 1B
Keel/Listry 2-18 v Na Fianna 2-11 .
Munster 60x30 Intermediate Handball
Doubles quarter final
Jack O'Shea and Daire Keane, Kerry beat JP O'Connor and Mike O'Toole, Limerick 21-14, 19-21, 11-3.
Today:
Credit Union SFL
First named at home
Games at 7 unless otherwise stated
Division 1
Kilcummin V Milltown/Castlemaine
Laune Rangers V Dingle
Ballymacelligott V Dr. Crokes
Glenflesk V An Ghaeltacht
Division 2
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Austin Stacks 5:00
Castleisland Desmonds V Ardfert Football Club
Templenoe V Kenmare Shamrocks
Listowel Emmets V John Mitchels
Beaufort V Na Gaeil
Gneeveguilla V Fossa
Division 3
Tarbert V Annascaul 5:00
Listry V St Mary's
Keel V Reenard
Currow V Churchill
Division 4
Skelligs Rangers V Lispole 6:00
Castlegregory GAA Club V Moyvane 6:30
Dromid Pearses V Cromane
Ballyduff V Brosna
St Senan's V St Michael's-Foilmore
Division 5A
Gneeveguilla V Tuosist 5:00
Firies V Kilgarvan 5:00
Duagh V Austin Stacks
Asdee V St Patrick's Blennerville
Division 5B
Laune Rangers V Valentia Young Islanders 5:00
Scartaglin V Finuge
Sneem/Derrynane V Rathmore
Division 6A
Ballylongford V Fossa
Division 6B
Beaufort V John Mitchels 5:00
St Michael's-Foilmore V Ballymacelligott
Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Southern Gaels B -v- Kerins O'Rahilly
Renard - 7.00