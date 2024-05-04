Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union SHL

Division 1

Crotta O'Neill's 0-25 St Brendan's 0-18

Kilmoyley G.A.A. 0-27 Dr. Crokes 0-11

Abbeydorney 1-14 Ballyduff 0-15

Causeway 3-19 Tralee Parnells 0-10

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Kilmoyley G.A.A. 6 5 0 1 148 89 59 10

Crotta O`Neill's 6 5 0 1 135 93 42 10

Abbeydorney 6 4 0 2 124 85 39 8

Ballyduff 7 4 0 3 149 117 32 8

Causeway 6 4 0 2 97 84 13 8

Lixnaw 5 3 0 2 87 89 -2 6

St Brendan's 7 3 0 4 146 122 24 6

Ballyheigue 5 1 1 3 68 69 -1 3

Tralee Parnells 7 1 1 5 86 166 -80 3

Dr. Crokes 7 0 0 7 67 193 -126 0

County Under 15 hurling league

Crotta O’Neill’s 2 - 16 Ballyduff 0 - 7

Kilmoyley 4 - 19 Causeway 1 - 16

Credit Union SFL

Division 1

Rathmore 2-10 Killarney Legion 0-12

Division 3

Ballydonoghue 2-13 Knocknagoshel 0-17

Cordal 2-10 Firies 0-15

Division 4

Beale 2-9 Waterville Frank Caseys 0-12

Division 6A

Kilcummin 6-11 Keel 0-10

Kerins O'Rahilly's 3-12 Killarney Legion 2-9

An Ghaeltacht 1-17 Castleisland Desmonds 1-7

Division 6B

Dr. Crokes 1-13 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-11

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Dr. Crokes 5 5 0 0 96 42 54 10

Rathmore 6 5 0 1 96 75 21 10

Laune Rangers 5 5 0 0 81 61 20 10

Ballymacelligott 5 3 1 1 73 58 15 7

Kilcummin 5 3 1 1 61 54 7 7

Killarney Legion 6 2 1 3 80 78 2 5

Glenflesk 5 2 1 2 81 80 1 5

Spa 5 1 1 3 67 75 -8 3

Milltown/Castlemaine 5 1 1 3 56 65 -9 3

An Ghaeltacht 5 1 0 4 54 76 -22 2

Kerins O`Rahilly's 5 0 0 5 59 84 -25 0

Dingle 5 0 0 5 43 99 -56 0

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Firies 6 5 0 1 90 75 15 10

Churchill 5 4 1 0 69 48 21 9

Ballydonoghue 6 3 2 1 79 72 7 8

Reenard 5 3 0 2 67 59 8 6

Keel 5 2 1 2 72 55 17 5

Tarbert 5 2 1 2 80 74 6 5

Cordal 6 2 1 3 76 83 -7 5

Listry 5 1 2 2 45 54 -9 4

Knocknagoshel 6 2 0 4 76 93 -17 4

St Mary's 5 1 1 3 60 65 -5 3

Currow 5 1 1 3 71 92 -21 3

Annascaul 5 1 0 4 57 72 -15 2

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

St Senan's 5 5 0 0 94 72 22 10

Castlegregory GAA Club 5 3 1 1 86 61 25 7

Beale 6 3 1 2 74 66 8 7

Waterville 6 2 2 2 86 72 14 6

Brosna 5 2 2 1 65 60 5 6

Skelligs Rangers 5 3 0 2 58 59 -1 6

Moyvane 5 2 1 2 72 68 4 5

Ballyduff 5 2 0 3 71 86 -15 4

St Michael's-Foilmore 5 1 2 2 57 57 0 4

Lispole 5 0 3 2 67 76 -9 3

Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 5 1 0 4 73 88 -15 2

Cromane 5 1 0 4 59 97 -38 2

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Fossa (B Team) 5 5 0 0 101 53 48 10

Kerins O`Rahilly's (B Team) 6 4 0 2 117 80 37 8

Ballylongford 5 4 0 1 89 59 30 8

Killarney Legion (B Team) 6 3 1 2 97 83 14 7

An Ghaeltacht (B Team) 6 3 0 3 108 82 26 6

Keel (B Team) 6 1 1 4 62 109 -47 3

Kilcummin (B Team) 5 1 0 4 92 102 -10 2

Desmonds (B Team) 5 0 0 5 32 130 -98 0

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Beaufort (B Team) 5 3 1 1 69 58 11 7

Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 6 3 0 3 106 85 21 6

Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 5 2 2 1 60 60 0 6

Ballymacelligott (B Team) 5 3 0 2 82 99 -17 6

Dr. Crokes (C Team) 5 2 0 3 80 63 17 4

Spa (B Team) 5 2 0 3 75 81 -6 4

St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 5 2 0 3 77 102 -25 4

John Mitchels (B Team) 4 1 1 2 56 57 -1 3

Kerry LGFA U14 County League

Dr Crokes 4-02 -v- Rathmore 5-12

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup

Beale 3-15 -v- MKL Gaels B 1-02

Beaufort 4-09 -v- Cromane 3-08

Listowel Emmets 3-11 -v- John Mitchels 1-08

ISG 0-08 -v- Laune Rangers 5-23

Spa 1-03 -v- Firies 3-12

Kilcummin 3-06 -v- Glenflesk 2-14

Central Region U17 Football

Division 1B

Keel/Listry 2-18 v Na Fianna 2-11 .

Munster 60x30 Intermediate Handball

Doubles quarter final

Jack O'Shea and Daire Keane, Kerry beat JP O'Connor and Mike O'Toole, Limerick 21-14, 19-21, 11-3.

Today:

Credit Union SFL

First named at home

Games at 7 unless otherwise stated

Division 1

Kilcummin V Milltown/Castlemaine

Laune Rangers V Dingle

Ballymacelligott V Dr. Crokes

Glenflesk V An Ghaeltacht

Division 2

Glenbeigh-Glencar V Austin Stacks 5:00

Castleisland Desmonds V Ardfert Football Club

Templenoe V Kenmare Shamrocks

Listowel Emmets V John Mitchels

Beaufort V Na Gaeil

Gneeveguilla V Fossa

Division 3

Tarbert V Annascaul 5:00

Listry V St Mary's

Keel V Reenard

Currow V Churchill

Division 4

Skelligs Rangers V Lispole 6:00

Castlegregory GAA Club V Moyvane 6:30

Dromid Pearses V Cromane

Ballyduff V Brosna

St Senan's V St Michael's-Foilmore

Division 5A

Gneeveguilla V Tuosist 5:00

Firies V Kilgarvan 5:00

Duagh V Austin Stacks

Asdee V St Patrick's Blennerville

Division 5B

Laune Rangers V Valentia Young Islanders 5:00

Scartaglin V Finuge

Sneem/Derrynane V Rathmore

Division 6A

Ballylongford V Fossa

Division 6B

Beaufort V John Mitchels 5:00

St Michael's-Foilmore V Ballymacelligott

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup

Southern Gaels B -v- Kerins O'Rahilly

Renard - 7.00