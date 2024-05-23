Irish and Ukrainian people have a shared history of famine, defending a language, and fighting for our own identity and independence, the former Ukrainian Prime Minister, Yulia Tymoshenko, has told the Killarney Economic Conference.

She said that the resilience of Ukrainians and the Irish has strong roots.

The former Prime Minister thanked all Irish people who she said from the first day of the invasion had provided refuge for Ukrainian people.

Advertisement

Mrs Tymoshenko said that resilience has deep roots in both countries and that when troubles come a resilient nation is ready.

Russia now occupies 26% of all Ukrainian territory, and 7million Ukrainians - more than the population of Ireland have had to flee the country.

She said that more than 100,000 people have died, 2,000 hospitals have been destroyed, 1.5 million homes, 400 bridges and every 7th school.

Advertisement

Mrs Tymoshenko said it is not just about territory it is about who gets to write the rules for international security and it is a war between the free world and dictators.

She said Ukraine has restored a maritime grain corridor, was restoring power supplies and showing resilience in adapting to many challenges.

The former Prime Minister had a message for the Ukrainian community in Kerry in which she says she knows they are missing home but that Ukraine will continue to fight, will not surrender and will win.