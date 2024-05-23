Four schools in Kerry are now receiving free fresh food packs through Tesco’s Stronger Starts schools programme.

Tesco Ireland provides weekly fresh food packs to 5,400 children in 240 DEIS primary schools throughout Ireland.

Each food pack contains a mix of seasonal fruit and vegetables including fresh apples, onions, potatoes, and carrots.

The four schools in Kerry to benefit are Scoil Naomh Chárthaigh in Castleisland, CBS Primary School Tralee, St John's Parochial School in Tralee and Holy Family School in Tralee.