Tralee businessman pleads guilty to two charges relating to crystal meth seizure

Tralee businessman Nathan McDonnell has pleaded guilty to two charges connected to the seizure of €33 million worth of crystal meth in February.

44-year-old Mr McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, and his co-accused 41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel, both appeared before the Special Criminal Court this morning.

Both men were arrested following the meth seizure in February, and subsequently sent forward to the non-jury court on a number of charges.

Mr McDonnell, dressed in a short-sleeved white shirt and tie, addressed the non-jury court to confirm his name.

He was arraigned on two charges – namely the importation of crystal meth of a value greater than €13,000 into Cork Port in October 2023, and participating in the activities of a criminal organisation between 16th October 2023 and 12th February 2024.

On both charges, he was asked “How do you plead, guilty or not guilty?”, and to both he replied, “Guilty”.

Senior Counsel for the state, Roisin Lacey, asked for the matter to be put back to December for Mr McDonnell to be sentenced.

Representing Mr McDonnell, Caroline O’Connell BL, instructed by solicitor Eimear Griffin from the office of Pádraig O’Connell, agreed to the date of December 17th, when Mr McDonnell will be sentenced on these two charges.

The Honourable Mr Justice Tony Hunt remanded him in continuing custody to that date.

Separately, 41-year-old Mr Leen appeared before the Special Criminal Court wearing a navy suit and white shirt.

Mr Leen faces five charges, including the importation of the crystal meth, and directing the activities of a criminal organisation within the state.

On behalf of Mr Leen, Senior Counsel Brendan Grehan said his client is seeking a trial date.

When asked by Mr Justice Hunt how long the trial may take, worst case scenario, Mr Grehan told him it could take up to two months.

Mr Justice Hunt said the matter could then not be heard until this time next year, and remanded him in custody to 6th October 2025 for trial in the non-jury court.

The matter will be mentioned in November for an application for legal aid.