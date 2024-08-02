Kerry businessman charged in connection with State’s largest crystal meth seizure granted free legal aid

A Kerry businessman charged in connection with the State’s largest ever crystal meth seizure has been granted free legal aid by the Special Criminal Court.

44-year-old Tralee businessman Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, who faces five charges, appeared before the Special Criminal Court this morning.

His co-accused 41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel also appeared before the court this morning.

Nathan McDonnell faces five charges including possession of crystal meth for sale or supply, and facilitating a criminal organisation to commit serious offences.

He appeared before the court this morning to be served with formal notice that he’s to be tried before the non-jury court.

Senior counsel for Nathan McDonnell, Michael Bowman handed a statement of means into the Special Criminal Court.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt granted legal aid and back dated it to the date of arrest, which was February 16th.

Nathan McDonnell’s solicitor Padráig O’Connell says legal aid was granted based on the very same statement of means that was handed into Tralee District Court earlier this week.

Mr McDonnell was represented by Michael Bowman Senior Counsel; barrister Caroline O’Connell and solicitor Eimear Griffin from Padraig O’Connell’s office at today's sitting of the court.

Nathan McDonnell’s co-accused 41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel also appeared before the court this morning to be formally served with notice that he is to be tried before the Special Criminal Court.

Both men were remanded in custody to October 14th when their cases will be up before the court again.

Solicitor Pat Mann, who is represeting James Leen, says it's expected that a date will be fixed for the case to be heard on October 14th.

