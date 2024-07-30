Two Kerry men facing charges in connection with the state’s largest ever seizure of crystal meth have been sent forward to stand trial in a non-jury Special Criminal Court.

44-year-old Tralee businessman Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, faces five charges including possession of crystal meth for sale or supply, and facilitating a criminal organisation to commit serious offences.

His co-accused, 41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel, also faces five charges, including importing the crystal meth into Ireland, and directing the activities of a criminal organisation within the state.

Advertisement

At Tralee District Court this morning, Judge David Waters separately sent each man forward to stand trial on all five charges each in a sitting of a Special Criminal Court.

Prison vans leaving Tralee courthouse as Mr McDonnell and Mr Leen have been sent forward to each face the five charges against them in a Special Criminal Court.

In a packed courtroom, state solicitor Diane Reidy said the book of evidence in his case is ready.

Advertisement

Sergeant Tommy Griffin served the book on Mr Leen, who was wearing a navy tracksuit top and blue jeans, in the court.

She said the Director of Public Prosecutions has certified that ordinary courts would be inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice, and Ms Reidy applied to send him forward for trial at a sitting of a Special Criminal Court.

His solicitor, Pat Mann, said there was no bail application today for his client, but challenged on behalf of his client the inadequacy of ordinary courts to deal with the charges against him.

Advertisement

Mr Mann said he is willing to bring an application to the High Court, Court of Appeal, or Supreme Court in that regard.

Judge David Waters sent him forward to a sitting of the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Sporting a white, short-sleeved shirt, tie, and grey pants, Mr McDonnell was served with the book of evidence in court by Sergeant David Howard.

Advertisement

Ms Reidy again said the Director had certified ordinary courts would be inadequate given the charges against him, and applied to send him forward to a Special Criminal Court sitting.

Mr McDonnell’s solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said he was again indicating his client will be pleading guilty, and there was no challenge against him being sent forward.

Mr O’Connell handed in a statement of means to apply for legal aid for Mr McDonnell, but Judge Waters said he would not be hearing such an application as Mr McDonnell was a man with significant means, according to unchallenged evidence in court.

Advertisement

Mr O’Connell disagreed with Judge Waters and said he was not of significant means, but the application was not heard and Mr McDonnell was sent forward to a non-jury court sitting.