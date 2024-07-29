Kerry men set for non-jury court on drug and organised crime charges

Two Kerry men will be sent forward to a non-jury court to face charges against them, which include drugs and organised crime offences.

44-year-old Tralee businessman Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, and 41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel, will be served with books of evidence against them tomorrow.

At Killarney District Court this morning, Mr McDonnell’s solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, confirmed that Nathan McDonnell will be pleading guilty to charges against him.

Mr McDonnell is charged with the possession of almost 550kg of crystal meth for sale or supply between October and February at the former Ballyseedy garden centre, which he ran.

He’s also charged with importing the drug into Ireland in October last year, and with facilitating an organised crime gang to commit serious offences.

His case was mentioned this morning in Killarney District Court, in his absence, at the request of his solicitor Pádraig O’Connell.

Mr O’Connell told the court his client will be entering a guilty plea to matters.

Judge David Waters asked the state solicitor for Kerry, Diane Reidy, if she could confirm whether Mr McDonnell and/or his co-accused are to be sent forward, and Ms Reidy said both will be sent forward to a Special Criminal Court.

Judge Waters said it’s his understanding that there is no provision in the Offences Against the State Act 1939 which allows Mr McDonnell to be sent forward to the Special Criminal Court on a signed plea.

He told Mr O’Connell if he plans to go that route tomorrow, he should have his legal authority ready to do so.

Mr O’Connell said he is indicating a plea going forward, that his client is grasping the nettle and is going to take a certain course.

Judge Waters remanded Mr McDonnell in continuing custody to tomorrow morning, when he’ll be served with the book of evidence in person.

His co-accused, Mr Leen, also faces five charges, including that he directed the activities of a criminal organisation within the state for around a year up until February.

Mr Leen will also be served with the state’s book of evidence tomorrow, and sent forward to a Special Criminal Court.