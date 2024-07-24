Tralee District Court has been told there's the prospect that Tralee businessman Nathan McDonnell may enter a signed plea in relation to charges against him.

In court this morning, his solicitor Pádraig O’Connell accused the state of cloak-and-dagger tactics, and said he needs to speak to his client before next week.

44-year-old Mr McDonnell, of Ballyroe, Tralee, faces a total of five charges, including alleged drug offences and participation in organised crime.

Mr McDonnell and his co-accused, 41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel, were both remanded in continuing custody.

Once the book of evidence is served on the two men next week, they will be sent forward to stand trial or on a signed plea if one arises.

Mr McDonnell is accused of the possession of crystal meth worth almost €33 million at the former Ballyseedy Garden Centre between October and February, and possession for sale or supply.

He’s also accused of importing the drug into Ireland, and facilitating a criminal organisation to commit serious offences.

At Tralee District Court this morning, Sergeant Chris Manton applied to remand him in custody on the charges preferred against him last week.

Mr McDonnell’s solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said there is the prospect of a signed plea for his client, and he accused the state of being cloak and dagger about the whole thing.

He said he was not made aware of anything or what was happening at all until the matter was called this morning.

He said he needs to speak to his client privately based on what was being said this morning.

Judge David Waters said he better stay away from any cloak and daggers, and Mr O’Connell replied “cloak and daggers is what it is”.

Mr McDonnell is due before the court next Tuesday for the book of evidence, and Mr O’Connell asked that the matter be mentioned before that date, as he needed to have a consultation with his client.

Judge David Waters asked if the state was agreeable to mentioning the matter on Monday at Killarney District Court, and Sergeant Manton agreed after checking with the state solicitor, who was also in court.

Mr O’Connell told Mr McDonnell, who was on video link from Portlaoise Prison, that he would speak to him privately this evening.

His co-accused in the case, Mr Leen, is accused of similar charges, as well as directing the activities of a criminal organisation for around 12 months, up to February this year.

Mr Leen was remanded in continuing custody to next Tuesday, when he will be served with the book of evidence in person at Tralee District Court.