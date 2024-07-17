Two Kerry men arrested after a significant seizure of crystal meth now face charges alleging involvement in organised crime.

44-year-old Tralee businessman Nathan McDonnell had faced a single charge after the seizure of almost 550kg of crystal meth in February.

He now faces three more charges, including participation in organised crime.

Advertisement

His co-accused, 41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel, had also originally faced drugs charges, but is now also accused of directing the activities of a criminal organisation over the course of 12 months.

Vans arrived at Tralee courthouse from the separate prisons in which Mr Leen and Mr McDonnell are in custody, under a heavy garda presence.

Mr Leen was brought into court first, wearing a navy Lacoste sports jacket and blue jeans, and the court heard he faces three new charges.

Advertisement

Sergeant David Howard said Mr Leen made no reply to the new charges after caution.

These allege that he directed the activities of a criminal organisation within the state between 7th February 2023 and 16th February 2024.

There have been fewer than a dozen people ever charged with this offence in the state, making it an extremely rare offence.

Advertisement

It’s also alleged he had possession of methylamphetamine, and possession of the drug for sale or supply at Ballyseedy Garden Centre.

It brings to five the total number of charges that Mr Leen faces arising from this investigation, as he already was accused of possession of the drug for sale or supply, and importing it into Ireland.

Nathan McDonnell was also brought into the courtroom by gardaí, sporting a short-sleeved white shirt with a tie, while his father was also present in the court.

Advertisement

Sgt Tommy Griffin of Listowel garda station said he arrested Mr McDonnell at 9:44am and charged him, and he made no reply to the four new charges brought against him.

Mr McDonnell is now accused of the possession of methylamphetamine, and possession for sale or supply at Ballyseedy Garden Centre, as well as importing the drugs into Ireland at Cork Port on 16th October.

He is also accused of participating in, or contributing to, activity that could facilitate the commission of serious offences by a criminal organisation, between October and February, within the state.

Advertisement

Neither of the accused applied for bail, and both men were remanded in continuing custody at their separate prisons.

They will appear via video link on 24 July, and then will appear in Tralee District Court in person on 30 July when they will be served with the books of evidence.

Mr Leen's solicitor Pat Mann asked that the state strictly adhere to that date for the book of evidence to be served against his client.

Mr McDonnell's solicitor Pádraig O'Connell said it is futile making a bail application in the District Court given the nature of the organised crime charge against his client, but he will reserve the option for a bail application in the High Court.

Mr O'Connell said he hopes it is advised on 30th July where the venue of the defendants' trial will be.