Organised crime charges brought against Kerry meth accused

In breaking news, charges alleging involvement in organised crime have been brought against two Kerry men who were arrested after a significant crystal meth seizure.

44-year-old Nathan McDonnell from Ballyroe, Tralee, had been accused of the possession of crystal meth for sale or supply at Ballyseedy Garden Centre between October and February.

He now faces four more charges including the participation in, or contribution to, activity that would facilitate the commission of serious offences by a criminal organisation.

Advertisement

41-year-old James Leen, of Kilmorna, Listowel, faced a charge of possession of crystal meth for sale or supply, and the importation of the drug into Ireland.

He has now been charged with three more offences, including that he directed the activities of a criminal organisation within the state between 7th February 2023 and 16th February 2024.

Both men have been remanded in custody.

Advertisement

More to follow...