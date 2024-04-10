Tralee District Court has heard that it’s highly unlikely the book of evidence against two Kerry men, charged over a substantial crystal meth seizure, will be ready in the next two weeks.

44-year-old Nathan McDonnell, of Ballyroe, Tralee, and co-accused 41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel, were both charged over the seizure of almost 550kg of crystal meth in February.

Both men appeared before Tralee District Court this morning, where they were once again remanded for a further two weeks.

44-year-old Mr McDonnell appeared before Judge Mark O’Connell via video link from Portlaoise Prison.

He faces a single charge; that is possession of the almost 550kg of crystal meth at Ballyseedy Garden Centre between October last year and February this year.

Mr McDonnell was previously refused bail in the District Court, and again in the High Court.

His solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said there’s an appeal against this High Court refusal going before the Court of Appeal, and this is in for April 19th for directions.

The state applied for Mr McDonnell to be remanded for a further two weeks to April 24th, and for an extension of time for the book of evidence to be served.

The book of evidence contains all of the evidence that the prosecution has against a defendant, and once it is served on the defendant, the District Court judge will set a date for trial and, in most cases, decide which court will hear the case.

Judge Mark O’Connell asked if the book would be ready in two weeks, and Sergeant Chris Manton said it’s highly unlikely.

The co-accused in this case, 41-year-old Mr Leen also appeared via video link this morning, but from Cork Prison.

He faces one charge of possession of the crystal meth for sale or supply at Ballyseedy Garden Centre, and one charge of importing the drug into Ireland.

The book of evidence against Mr Leen is also not available yet, and he was further remanded in custody for two weeks.

His solicitor Pat Mann told the court there is a bail application being heard for Mr Leen in the High Court, and he anticipates this will be successful.