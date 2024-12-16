Three people convicted on all counts in relation to Tralee Library protest disruption and assaults

Three people have been convicted on all charges in relation to a public order incident at Tralee Library last year.

Ross Lahive of Church Street, Shandon Street, Cork; Margo Mills of Carnloch Drive, The Glen, Cork; and Steven McGeough of Devonshire Street, Cork appeared before Tralee District Court today for judgement in the case.

The charges relate to an incident at Kerry Library, Moyderwell on July 13th 2023, after protesters disrupted a story telling event billed “drag king story time”.

Advertisement

The hearing got underway in September, when seven hours of state evidence was heard, including video and picture evidence and testimony from ten witnesses.

At the end of October in Listowel District Court defence evidence was heard from the three accused and a witness over a four hour sitting, while video evidence was replayed to the judge.

At Tralee District Court today Judge David Waters said the evidence against Ross Lahive was clear beyond any doubt in all charges.

Advertisement

45 year-old Mr Lahive, who was an Irish People Party candidate in the Ireland South constituency at the recent European elections, was convicted of four charges of assault and one for public order.

Judge Waters convicted 37 year-old Margo Mills on two counts - one for assault and one for public order; while 57 year-old Steven McGeough was convicted on one charge of public order.

Defending barrister, Eugene P Manley asked the judge to bind all the witnesses to the peace in relation to the case.

Advertisement

He said that at the first sitting of the case in September his clients were intimidated by a witness and some of their supporters who he claimed had LGBTQ+ flags and banners.

When asked whether a formal complaint had been made to Gardaí by his clients or an application made, state solicitor Diane Reidy responded advising that she was not aware of any application made.

Judge Waters responded advising he did not see any such banners in his court, as he wouldn’t allow this to happen.

Advertisement

In response, Mr Manley said evidence presented to the court in testimony and by video evidence showed Ms Sabrina Crotty provoked his clients.

Judge Waters disagreed entirely with this , saying what he viewed in the video was the witnesses remaining calm despite appalling vitriol, name calling and behaviour from the accused.

He said it was clear this was a pre-planned and pre-meditated demonstration, adding the accused deliberately traveled from Cork as a group and their behaviour was reckless and breached the peace.

Advertisement

Judge Waters said he saw no grounds to bind the witnesses to the peace.

He adjourned the case to Friday for production of victim impact statements and for sentencing.