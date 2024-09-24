European election candidate among three people before court in relation to Tralee library protest disruption and assaults

Three people have appeared before the court in relation to an alleged public order incident at Tralee library last year.

The hearing commenced on Friday afternoon before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court.

Gardai attended the incident at Kerry County Library, Moyderwell on July 13th 2023, after four protesters disrupted a story telling event billed “drag king story time”

Ross Lahive of Church Street, Shandon Street, Cork; Margo Mills of Carnloch Drive, The Glen, Cork; and Steven McGeough of Devonshire Street, Cork appeared before the court in relation to the incident.

It’s alleged that on Thursday July 13th 2023, the accused caused a disruption while protesting an event at the library for Kingdom Pride.

The protesters are alleged to have forced their way into the library's events room, assaulted volunteers and committee members and caused public order disruptions.

45 year-old Ross Lahive, who was an Irish People Party candidate in the Ireland South constituency at the recent European elections, faces four assault charges and one for public order.

37 year-old Margo Mills is charged on two counts (one for assault, one for public order), while 57 year-old Steven McGeough is before the court on one public order charge.

Judge David Waters heard evidence from eight witnesses and gardaí; he was also shown picture and video evidence, including videos streamed on social media by the accused of the incident at Tralee library.

It showed the accused entering the events room and shouting insults, including “groomers", "prostitutes", and "men dressed as women”.

The video also showed volunteers at the event opening umbrellas.

Witness Ellen O’Doherty told the judge this was done to prevent the children attending the event being recorded by anyone who was not an approved official event photographer.

She added upon the arrival of the accused, there was a drastic change in atmosphere in the room.

Under cross examination from defending solicitor, Eugene P Manley, event organiser Sabrina Crotty said they became aware of social media posts about a potential protest.

Ms Crotty told the court up to ten children under 10 years-of age were in attendance, while all performers were garda-vetted.

It’s alleged that Mr Lahive assaulted Ms Crotty in the library, with video evidence hearing him shout insults at the volunteers.

Tim Clifford told the court Mr Lahive pushed him in the chest with his head and ended up straddling him on the floor; while video evidence showed Mr Lahive shout at Mr Clifford that he “knocked him on his ass” and he “was lucky that was it”.

Under cross examination from Mr Manley, event performer Zoe Hughes alleges she was called a paedophile by the accused, adding was something as a social worker “you wouldn’t forget being called”.

Ms Hughes told the judge even though the protesters eventually moved outside, you could hear and see the three accused outside the window of the room, attempting to film, and the children and parents were very afraid.

When put to witnesses that this was a public event, Judge David Waters said just because this was a public event, it does not mean it can’t be regulated.

He added there is no such absolute right for anyone to go where they want or do what they want, in particular when vulnerable people or children are involved.

After almost 7 hours of hearing from state witnesses, Judge Waters adjourned the case.

The accused will appear before Listowel District Court on October 31st for hearing of the defense.