Trial adjourned in relation to Tralee library protest disruption and assaults

Defense evidence has been heard before the court in relation to an alleged public order incident in Tralee Library last year.

The accused – Ross Lahive, of Church Street, Shandon Street, Cork; Margo Mills of Carnloch Drive, The Glen, Cork; and Steven McGeough (Mac-Yo) of Devonshire Street, Cork appeared before Listowel District Court.

The charges relate to an alleged incident at Kerry Library, Moyderwell on July 13th 2023, after four protesters disrupted a story telling event billed “drag king story time”

It’s alleged the accused forced their way into the library's events room, assaulted volunteers and committee members and caused public order disruptions while protesting an event during Kingdom Pride.

45 year-old Ross Lahive, who was an Irish People Party candidate in the Ireland South constituency at the recent European elections, faces four assault charges and one for public order.

37 year-old Margo Mills is charged on two counts (one for assault, one for public order), while 57 year-old Steven McGeough is before the court on one charge of public order.

The court heard that the three accused and Mr McGeough’s wife, Joanna, travelled from Cork to Kerry, to peacefully protest the “drag king story time” event.

The three accused, who were represented by barrister Eugene P Manley, and their witness all gave evidence in court and told Judge David Waters that they became aware of the event via social media.

They said the protest was about the protection of children; and was nothing against, nor have they issue with the LGBTQ+ community.

Following 4 hours of defense evidence, Judge David Waters adjourned the hearing.

The defendants were granted free legal aid by consent.

They will appear before a special sitting of Tralee District Court on December 16th for judgement.