SIPTU welcomes confirmation the proposed cuts to ambulance service in Kerry won’t go ahead

SIPTU has welcomed confirmation from the National Ambulance Service that proposed cuts to the service in Kerry won’t go ahead.

Initially, it was reported there would be a reduction in ambulance services in the South West, as 15 of the shifts are covered by overtime.

Earlier today, the union sought clarity on the issue after the Health Minister announced funding would be provided to ensure cover for the shifts and the cuts wouldn’t proceed.

The NAS has written to the union to confirm the planned changes will not be implemented.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, John McCamley, says it’s welcome news, adding ambulance staff had genuine concerns the planned changes would have had a detrimental impact on the service in the region.