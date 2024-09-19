Advertisement
SIPTU wants clarity on ambulance cover in Kerry before next week

Sep 19, 2024
SIPTU wants clarity on ambulance cover in Kerry before next week
SIPTU is seeking clarity on the Health Minister's statement on proposed ambulance cuts in Kerry and Cork.

Initially, it was reported there would be a reduction in ambulance services in the region, as 15 of those shifts are covered by overtime.

On Tuesday, the Health Minister intervened and announced funding would be provided to cover the shifts so the suggested reductions would not happen.

However, SIPTU's John McCamley says it now appears that these shifts will not be covered next week, as no funding has been made available:

